Joseph Shabason, Nicholas Krgovich, and Saya and Ueno of Japanese duo Tenniscoats have joined forces for a new album titled Wao, out August 29 via Western Vinyl.

Shabason and Krgovich were introduced to Saya and Ueno by Koji Saito of 7e.p. records while the Canadian duo were performing together in Japan. According to a release, "with no songs prepared, they began to play with melodies, improvising and pulling pieces from that spontaneity into wholes. Saya and Krgovich soon realized the closeness in their approach to lyric writing." The quartet ended up writing and recording eight songs at the Guggenheim House over the course of just two days.

"What is also cool about the album is that the house is very much not a recording studio so it sounds super live and because it's also right on the train tracks you can often hear the train in the recordings as it drives by. To me it adds so much charm and personality," Shabason shared. "The whole thing felt like a dream and was over so quickly so I kinda forgot about it until a few weeks after I got home. When I opened up the sessions is was really clear that we had done something special."

Today, the effort is previewed by lead single "Our Detour," which you can hear below. There, you'll also find the album's tracklist.



Wao:

1. Departed Bird

2. A Fish Called Wanda

3. Shioya Collection

4. Our Detour

5. At Guggenheim House

6. Ode to Jos'

7. Look Look Look

8. Lose My Breath