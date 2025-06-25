Joni Mitchell has announced a new jazz compilation album. Titled Joni's Jazz, the forthcoming 61-track, career-spanning collection will arrive September 5 via Rhino in digital, 8LP and 4CD box set formats.

Joni's Jazz features rare and unreleased live recordings, demos, and alternate takes spanning the singer-songwriter's career, from her 1968 debut through to her performance at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival. She has shared a demo of "Be Cool" from 1982's Wild Things Run Fast, which you can listen to below.

Mitchell dedicated the album to American jazz legend Wayne Shorter, who died in 2023. She shared, "It was a joy to play with him. He will be missed, but he will remain alive for me in this music." Joni's Jazz features Mitchell's collaborations with Shorter, as well as other jazz greats Jaco Pastorius, Herbie Hancock and Charles Mingus.

Listen to "Be Cool" (Demo), and see the compilation's tracklist below.



Joni's Jazz:

CD One:

Blue (2025 Remaster) Trouble Man (With Kyle Eastwood) Moon at the Window (Demo) Be Cool (Demo) Harlem in Havana (2025 Remaster) Cherokee Louise Come in from the Cold In France They Kiss on Main Street (2025 Remaster) Nothing Can Be Done Sex Kills (2025 Remaster) Edith and the Kingpin (2025 Remaster) Cold Blue Steel and Sweet Fire (2025 Remaster) The Jungle Line (2025 Remaster) Shades of Scarlett Conquering (2025 Remaster) Yvette in English (2025 Remaster) Marcie (2025 Remaster) A Bird That Whistles

CD Two

Love Comes Love (2025 Remaster) The Man I Love (With Herbie Hancock) At Last (2025 Remaster) You're My Thrill (2025 Remaster) Sometimes I'm Happy (2025 Remaster) Stay in Touch (2025 Remaster) The Crazy Cries of Love (2025 Remaster) Face Lift (2025 Remaster) Sweet Sucker Dance (Early Alternate Version) (2025 Remaster) You Dream Flat Tires Answer Me, My Love (2025 Remaster) Love Puts on a New Face (2025 Remaster) Both Sides Now (2025 Remaster)

CD Three:

Harry's House/Centerpiece (2025 Remaster) Sunny Sunday (2025 Remaster) Hana Last Chance Lost (2025 Remaster) Smokin' (Empty, Try Another) Hejira (Live at the Santa Barbara County Bowl, September 9, 1979) (2025 Remaster) Refuge of the Roads (2025 Remaster) Paprika Plains (2025 Remaster) Blue Motel Room (2025 Remaster) Black Crow (2025 Remaster) Off Night Backstreet (2025 Remaster) Just Like This Train (2025 Remaster) No Apologies (2025 Remaster) Not to Blame (2025 Remaster) The Magdalene Laundries (2025 Remaster)

CD Four: