Johnny Marr is one of the most influential guitarists of the '80s, and now he's apparently missing a few of his legendary axes — and he says it's UPS's fault.

In a series of posts on X/Twitter this week (September 17), the Smiths' former six-stringer wrote that his guitars disappeared a week ago. He wrote, "I'm hearing from you now that they've been lost."

He tagged both Fender and Gibson, implying that the missing guitars include instruments from both companies. He wrote, "Asking me to describe what my guitars look like is not filling me with confidence. They look exactly like the ones you put in one of your delivery vans days ago." He added that one says "80s icon" on the case, and another says "woke as fuck."

He tagged most of the posts #freemyguitars and #fuckUPSinc. See his posts below.

Marr appears on four songs on Gorillaz' new album. He continues to refuse a Smiths reunion.