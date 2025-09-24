It's not even Halloween yet, but John Waters is looking ahead to Christmas for a North American comedy tour that will bring him to Canada for a pair of dates
The tour begins in San Francisco on November 30 and runs through the holiday season until December 23, concluding in Baltimore. Along the way, Waters has booked two nights at Vancouver's Rio Theatre: December 3 and 4. See the schedule below.
He's also announced a new holiday single "John Waters covers 'Little Cindy,'" about which he had to share:
In the tradition of novelty records, which I've always loved, this year I pay tribute to one of my favourite hymns that was once included in my 'John Waters Christmas' album – sung by the ever-holy child vocalist Little Cindy. I have never been in drag professionally, but with this little sticks-and-stones gift record to bad children everywhere, I channel Little Cindy's voice and aura, even stumbling over the exact words she did on the original 45rpm version. Little Cindy is beyond saintly in my opinion, a minor miracle, a human spiritual sacrament who brings her devoted sanctity to this psalm of southern sentimentality. For a few vinyl minutes, I hope listeners will agree: John Waters IS Little Cindy.
That will arrive on a 7-inch with B-side "A Pig Latin Visit From St. Nicholas," courtesy of Sub Pop.
John Waters 2025 Tour Dates:
11/30 San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
12/01 Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater
12/02 Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
12/03 Vancouver, BC - Rio Theatre
12/04 Vancouver, BC - Rio Theatre
12/05 Palm Springs, CA - Plaza Theatre
12/06 North Hollywood, CA - El Portal
12/07 North Hollywood, CA - El Portal
12/08 San Diego, CA - Lou Lou's
12/09 San Diego, CA - Lou Lou's
12/13 Boston, MA - Berklee Performance Center
12/14 Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater
12/15 Madison, WI - Atwood Music Hall
12/16 Chicago, IL - Avondale Music Hall
12/17 Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
12/20 Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere
12/21 New York, NY - City Winery
12/22 New York, NY - City Winery
12/23 Baltimore, MD - SoundStage