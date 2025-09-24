It's not even Halloween yet, but John Waters is looking ahead to Christmas for a North American comedy tour that will bring him to Canada for a pair of dates

The tour begins in San Francisco on November 30 and runs through the holiday season until December 23, concluding in Baltimore. Along the way, Waters has booked two nights at Vancouver's Rio Theatre: December 3 and 4. See the schedule below.

He's also announced a new holiday single "John Waters covers 'Little Cindy,'" about which he had to share:

In the tradition of novelty records, which I've always loved, this year I pay tribute to one of my favourite hymns that was once included in my 'John Waters Christmas' album – sung by the ever-holy child vocalist Little Cindy. I have never been in drag professionally, but with this little sticks-and-stones gift record to bad children everywhere, I channel Little Cindy's voice and aura, even stumbling over the exact words she did on the original 45rpm version. Little Cindy is beyond saintly in my opinion, a minor miracle, a human spiritual sacrament who brings her devoted sanctity to this psalm of southern sentimentality. For a few vinyl minutes, I hope listeners will agree: John Waters IS Little Cindy.

That will arrive on a 7-inch with B-side "A Pig Latin Visit From St. Nicholas," courtesy of Sub Pop.

John Waters 2025 Tour Dates:

11/30 San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

12/01 Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

12/02 Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

12/03 Vancouver, BC - Rio Theatre

12/04 Vancouver, BC - Rio Theatre

12/05 Palm Springs, CA - Plaza Theatre

12/06 North Hollywood, CA - El Portal

12/07 North Hollywood, CA - El Portal

12/08 San Diego, CA - Lou Lou's

12/09 San Diego, CA - Lou Lou's

12/13 Boston, MA - Berklee Performance Center

12/14 Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater

12/15 Madison, WI - Atwood Music Hall

12/16 Chicago, IL - Avondale Music Hall

12/17 Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

12/20 Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere

12/21 New York, NY - City Winery

12/22 New York, NY - City Winery

12/23 Baltimore, MD - SoundStage