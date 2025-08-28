It takes a special talent to write songs that are funny without becoming full-on comedy — and St. John's pop rocker John Moran threads the needle on his 3 out of 5 EP, which is witty without resorting to gimmickry.

"fuck this job" gets close to the edge with absurdly blunt lines like, "Fuck this job, you can all eat my ass / Except you Barb, you were the best." It's the exceptionally wimpy, soft-voiced way Moran delivers these seething lines that emphasizes the pathos rather than the humour. The synth-y ballad "nothing is real" similarly takes a funny approach to misery, opening with the lines, "I'm trying to pretend nothing is real / And it's going pretty great, except for the way I feel." Womp womp.



And while "big ravine" isn't funny exactly, its a catchy, grungy tune that channels both the sound and observational keenness of fellow East Coasters like Shotgun Jimmie and Thrush Hermit. "How about a living wage, not a pizza party," Moran argues on acoustic closer "hats off to barb." Funny and political? Hell yeah.