Toronto punk roots vet John Borra is back with his latest album, Last Dance at the E Room, due out October 24.

Inspired by the final days of the titular E Room studio, a press release describes the album being inspired by loss and remembrance. "The E Room wasn't just a physical space for recording; it was a mindset," Borra said in a statement about the studio and his mentor, the late Peter J. Moore. "It was where art was made for art's sake, not business. Peter's influence runs deep in this record, and I feel proud to carry that forward."

The album features the core band of Cleave Anderson (Blue Rodeo), Derrick Brady (Skydiggers) and Michael Boguski (Blue Rodeo), with guest guitar from Michael Timmins (Cowboy Junkies), Steve Koch (Handsome Neds) and Paul Rigby (Neko Case). George Guerra recorded the bed tracks at the E Room, with additional tracking at Johnny MacLeod's Place.

"It's actually quite upbeat," Borra said of the album's contrasting melancholy and optimism. "Even though there's a sense of grief running through the lyrics, the overall feel of the album is positive and energizing. I want people to dance, feel motivated, and connect with the joy that can still be found in life, even through tough times." It includes covers of Pat Madden's "Magnolia Bloom" and Steve Banks's "I Think the World Is Coming True."

Borra will tour Canada in support of the album, but no dates have been announced just yet.