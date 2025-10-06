There's a sound commonly associated with Hans Zimmer's film scores. You know the one: "BWAWWHHH."

A similar-sounding bass dive is featured prominently in "Ico," the first single from Jo Passed's album Away, the songwriter's first full-length in eight years. But while "BWAWWHHH" usually implies something unsettling — incepting your way through multiple layers of dreams, or because the Joker is about to kill a bunch of civilians — here it introduces the titular Ico, a 15-year-old Siberian long-haired cat, and her steady daily rhythm: "You wake up / You go eat / You go out / You come in / You go sleep / You repeat."

"The lockdown era of the still-present COVID pandemic is already a kind of retro-referenced universe, and everyone seemed to write their own songs from that time. This one is mine," songwriter Jo Hirabayashi 平林 said in a statement about the statement, which blends jagged alt-rock with more sweetly jangling sounds. "But more than that, this song is about my cat — her freedom in repetition, the steady rhythm of her days. Her calm, grounding presence became both a mentor and a lifesaver for me during those years, and I owe everything to her. Sadly, she's been diagnosed with lung cancer and kidney failure. I'm hoping that I can get this record out and that song out before she passes away. Everything else on the album is this dark, dreary exploration of anxiety and human fixation, and I felt it needed something that was more positive."

The song's self-directed music is below. Below that, see Jo Passed's upcoming tour schedule. Away is out January 23 through Youth Riot Records. Read our recent interview with Jo Passed about recovering from burnout and rediscovering "pure connection to songwriting" following a stint on Sub Pop Records.



Jo Passed 2025 Tour Dates:

11/08 Toronto, ON - The Dance Cave

11/09 Montreal, QC - La Sotterenea

11/13 Brooklyn, NY - Alphaville

11/14 Philadelphia, PA - The Pouch