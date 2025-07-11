Having to continually fall on the JoJo Siwa sword as a means of employment is not something I take much pleasure in doing. I don't care that she's not a lesbian anymore, or that she potentially cheated on her partner in the Celebrity Big Brother house. Perhaps these things don't particularly help her case, but I'm here for one reason only: to dunk on her uninspired music.

For reasons unknown, the creator of gay pop has pivoted to trad wife in all the visuals for her cover of Kim Carnes's version of "Bette Davis Eyes." In what should be an ad for "Mothers Against Smoking and Also L.A. Vocal Fry," Siwa's gruff vocals are autotuned into a clippy, over-compressed dimension. Alongside her new look, it's giving Lunchlady Doris.

Carnes doesn't seem too pleased with the cover, either. In a since-deleted TikTok of her 1981 cover of the song, she commented, "There is a difference between singing a song.... And embodying it.... I've always believed authenticity is what makes music timeless. I'm forever grateful to be the voice behind this one..... Bette Davis Eyes [sic]." Yikes!

Siwa's team letting this come out proves two facts: 1: karma's a bitch, and 2: she should've know better. Be in touch with the latest butt of TikTok's jokes below: