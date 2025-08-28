Philly hardcore band Jesus Piece have announced their disbandment, ending their 10-year run, while lead vocalist Aaron Heard appears to have reformed the project under the name Je$us Piece.

UPDATE (8/28, 9:24 a.m. ET): Heard has now explained the breakup in a statement posted to Instagram, writing, "Yes it's been 10 years but those men are not my friends and they haven't been for almost the entirety of us being a band," adding, "I've got love for Lu [Aponte] but that's really it." The vocalist went on to accuse his former bandmates of trying to replace him, both when they toured with Sepultura (and Heard wanted to spend Halloween with his son) and Show Me the Body.

Aponte quickly responded in the comment section, writing:

Was really trying to avoid to be personal but,

- first of all no one can or wants replace you in this band .. ever

When you said you quit, you said we could move on without you and none of us wanted to.

We were happy to let it rest in peace.

- second, you and I both know

Never in my entire life would I ever ask you not to be with your son, for any circumstance.

I'm still proud of the video I made for you and him when we were there the night he was born.

- the fact of the matter is you were dishonest to me and us. You told us you were done to be with your son, then went behind our back with the label / money to do this and make a quick buck.

I just wanted the band to end on the legacy we created together and we could've left it there.

But if people wanna support what you're doing right now, more power to them as well.

Read Heard's full explanation of the breakup below.

An open letter posted to Instagram and signed by former members David Updike, John Distefano and Luis Aponte reads:

Jesus Piece has been dead for some time. A member quit abruptly for personal reasons and we felt wrong continuing without him.

Anything you see associated with this name or similar, playing our music and using our art, is not related to anything we worked for over the last 10 years.

We are proud of everything we did and it changed our lives forever. To try and continue that without us or in spite of us, is a mockery of what we've done and tried to do.

Je$us Piece, meanwhile, appears to be booked for a performance at Phoenix's One Big Party, taking place in October. Heard posted the festival's lineup announcement to Instagram alongside the text "That's me and the homies."

See the former band's statement below.