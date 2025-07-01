The Jesus and Mary Chain's Psychocandy turns 40 in November, and Jack White's Third Man Records has taken it upon itself to reissue the record on vinyl through the Vault.

The 2LP set includes a live recording from St. Andrew's Hall in Detroit from 1987 and a metallic gold 7-inch of "Jesus Fuck" b/w an early (and previously unreleased) demo of "Just Like Honey," in addition to the 45rpm cut of the original album.

Sign up for the Vault before midnight on July 31 in order to access the release. The Jesus and Mary Chain - Psychocandy 40th Anniversary Edition marks the 65th edition of the subscription series.