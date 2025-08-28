Jessie J has announced the cancellation of her upcoming fall North American tour, due to needing to undergo surgery as part of her breast cancer treatment.

"As some of you may know, I just had breast cancer surgery eight weeks ago," the pop star said, addressing fans in a video posted to Instagram. "Unfortunately, I have to have a second surgery. Nothing too serious, but it has to be done before the end of the year, and unfortunately that falls right in the middle of a tour I had booked."

"I'm sorry. I feel frustrated and sad," she added. "But also, it is what it is and I need to be better — I need to be healed — and I know this is the right decision."

While she's already been able to reschedule her scheduled UK and European dates for next spring, the artist said that she's been unable to "finesse" the North American leg of the tour thus far, so those shows — including a Canadian stop at Toronto's Danforth Music Hall — are outright cancelled for now.



Jessie J 2025 Tour Dates: