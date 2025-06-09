Following the April release of new single "No Secrets," Jessie J put the money, money, money where her mouth is last week, sharing that she was has been diagnosed with early breast cancer. Now, she's also announced an intimate run of North American acoustic shows for the month of November, including a lone Canadian concert in Toronto.

Kicking off on November 5 in Atlanta, GA, the No Secrets Tour will bring the British singer-songwriter to seven American cities over the course of two weeks. Just over halfway through the run, Jessie J will make her singular venture to Canada for a November 12 performance at Toronto's Danforth Music Hall.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday (June 13) at 10 a.m. local, following presales getting underway Wednesday (June 11). See the full itinerary below, as well as more upcoming shows via Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.

Jessie J 2025 Tour Dates:

11/05 Atlanta, GA - Center Stage Theater

11/07 Washington, D.C. - Howard Theatre

11/08 Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

11/11 New York, NY - Irving Plaza

11/12 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

11/14 Chicago, IL - House of Blues

11/17 Denver, CO - Summit

11/19 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren