Jens Lekman has announced that his first new album in eight years, Songs for Other People's Weddings, will be out September 12 via Secretly Canadian. Previewed today by the single "Candy from a Stranger," the record — which has a companion novel of the same name written with David Levitan (Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist) set for publication on August 8 — is a concept album about a fictional wedding singer.
"The idea to make a narrative concept album (a rock opera?) felt forbidden," Lekman explained. "Which, for me, is usually a sign that I'm on the right path. While investigating the genre of narrative concept albums, I realized that one of my all-time favourite albums, Frank Sinatra's Watertown, was in fact just that — a record that told a chronological story over the length of an LP. Having never been a fan of musicals or rock operas, this album served as inspiration."
Lekman will bring Songs for Other People's Weddings on a North American tour later this year, which is slated to include a single Canadian concert at Toronto's Great Hall on November 10. Check out the full schedule of dates below, where you'll also find the album tracklist details and the disco-inflected lead track "Candy from a Stranger."
Songs for Other People's Weddings:
1. The First Lovesong
2. A Tuxedo Sewn for Two
3. Candy from a Stranger
4. Two Little Pigs
5. Speak to Me in Music
6. With You I Can Hear My Own Voice
7. I Want to Want You Again
8. GOT-JFK
9. Wedding in Brooklyn
10. For Skye
11. Increasingly Obsolete
12. On a Pier, On the Hudson
13. Wedding in Leipzig
14. LEJ-GOT
15. You Have One New Message
16. Just for One Moment
17. The Last Lovesong
Jens Lekman 2025 Tour Dates:
11/08 Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Hall
11/09 Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall
11/10 Toronto, ON - The Great Hall
11/12 Boston, MA - The Sinclair
11/13 Northampton, MA - Iron Horse
11/14 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
11/16 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg
11/17 Washington, D.C. - Union Stage
11/19 Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall
11/21 Atlanta, GA - The EARL
11/22 Nashville, TN - Exit/In
11/24 Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum
11/25 Austin, TX - Mohawk
11/28 Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
11/29 Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room
11/30 San Francisco, CA - The Independent
12/02 Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater
12/03 Seattle, WA - Neumos