Jens Lekman has announced that his first new album in eight years, Songs for Other People's Weddings, will be out September 12 via Secretly Canadian. Previewed today by the single "Candy from a Stranger," the record — which has a companion novel of the same name written with David Levitan (Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist) set for publication on August 8 — is a concept album about a fictional wedding singer.

"The idea to make a narrative concept album (a rock opera?) felt forbidden," Lekman explained. "Which, for me, is usually a sign that I'm on the right path. While investigating the genre of narrative concept albums, I realized that one of my all-time favourite albums, Frank Sinatra's Watertown, was in fact just that — a record that told a chronological story over the length of an LP. Having never been a fan of musicals or rock operas, this album served as inspiration."

Lekman will bring Songs for Other People's Weddings on a North American tour later this year, which is slated to include a single Canadian concert at Toronto's Great Hall on November 10. Check out the full schedule of dates below, where you'll also find the album tracklist details and the disco-inflected lead track "Candy from a Stranger."



Songs for Other People's Weddings:

1. The First Lovesong

2. A Tuxedo Sewn for Two

3. Candy from a Stranger

4. Two Little Pigs

5. Speak to Me in Music

6. With You I Can Hear My Own Voice

7. I Want to Want You Again

8. GOT-JFK

9. Wedding in Brooklyn

10. For Skye

11. Increasingly Obsolete

12. On a Pier, On the Hudson

13. Wedding in Leipzig

14. LEJ-GOT

15. You Have One New Message

16. Just for One Moment

17. The Last Lovesong

Jens Lekman 2025 Tour Dates:

11/08 Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Hall

11/09 Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

11/10 Toronto, ON - The Great Hall

11/12 Boston, MA - The Sinclair

11/13 Northampton, MA - Iron Horse

11/14 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

11/16 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

11/17 Washington, D.C. - Union Stage

11/19 Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall

11/21 Atlanta, GA - The EARL

11/22 Nashville, TN - Exit/In

11/24 Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum

11/25 Austin, TX - Mohawk

11/28 Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

11/29 Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

11/30 San Francisco, CA - The Independent

12/02 Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

12/03 Seattle, WA - Neumos

Pre-order Songs for Other People's Weddings.