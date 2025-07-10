Jens Lekman's side hustle as a wedding singer has already inspired some of the sensitive Swede's best songs — notably, the Life Will See You Now standout "Wedding in Finistère," a memorable instalment of his Postscards series, and of course "If You Ever Need a Stranger (To Sing at Your Wedding)."

Now, it's inspired an entire new album, Songs for Other People's Weddings, a rock opera about a singer who performs at other people's weddings but struggles in his own romantic life. Writing a full-album narrative is an ambitious undertaking, but on lead single "Candy from a Stranger," Lekman twists the concept into a song that sounds quintessentially like himself.

It has incredibly specific lyrics about something that has probably never been turned into a song before (in this case, a wedding ceremony with the theme "dress up as a song"), a meticulous blend of electronic pop and baroque instrumentation, and a euphorically cloud-scraping chorus à la "You Are the Light (by which I travel into this and that)." The icing on the three-tiered cake is a sweet video showing Lekman singing at real weddings.