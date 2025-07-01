Jenny Hval was scheduled to head out on a brief tour of North America in September, but plans have changed and the artist has outright cancelled all upcoming dates on the trek.

"Friends in North America — I've got some unfortunate news," Hval wrote in an Instagram post. "For various reasons I'm not able to travel to North America in September, and so we have had to cancel the tour we had planned. Refunds will be processed automatically through your original point of purchase, so you don't need to do anything on your end. Just give it up to 30 days for everything to go through. Thanks so much for your understanding — I'm really sorry for the change and hope to see you at another show soon."

The tour was set to include two Canadian stops: Vancouver's Biltmore Cabaret on September 10 and Toronto's Longboat Hall on September 15. Both shows have been cancelled.

Hear Exclaim!'s recent interview with Hval about her 2025 album Iris Silver Mist.

Jenny Hval 2025 Tour Dates: