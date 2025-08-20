Death Grips confirmed earlier this year that they're still an active band, and no one is happier about it than Jenna Ortega, who has confirmed, "I love Death Grips."

The star of Netflix's Wednesday has previously been spotted wearing the band's merch, including a "DG" hat. That hat popped up again this week when she did a segment for Vogue revealing what she carries in her bag.

"It's my Death Grips hat that probably needs a wash," Ortega said. "I love Death Grips. We thought that they broke up and they didn't. I think they're still going. But I did see them in London. I think I was actually shooting for Dior. And I called my castmate who was playing my love interest at the time and I was trying to get to know him. I took him to a Death Grips show, but I don't think he listened to Death Grips so he was really confused by all the headbanging. It was the sweatiest venue I've ever been in in my life. Everyone was sleek."

As Stereogum points out, a blurry photo of Ortega purportedly at that very Death Grips show made its way online in 2023.

Watch the Vogue video below. Ortega's Death Grips hat is the very first item she speaks about.