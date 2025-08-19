Emerging alt-R&B singer-songwriter Jenevieve has announced her first-ever North American headlining tour behind the release of her new album CRYSALIS earlier this month, which will bring her to Canada for a singular date in Toronto this fall.

The trek kicks off on October 22 in Dallas, TX, with the artist going on to make her way to Canadian soil just before the halfway point to perform at the Drake Underground in Toronto on November 4. From there, Jenevieve will conclude the remainder of the tour stateside, wrapping things up on November 19 in San Diego, CA.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (August 22), while presales begin tomorrow (August 20) at 10 a.m. local time. See the full itinerary below, and check out Concert Central for more upcoming Canadian shows.

Jenevieve 2025 Tour Dates:

10/22 Dallas, TX - Cambridge Room at the House of Blues

10/24 Atlanta, GA - Purgatory at the Masquerade

10/27 Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

10/28 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

10/29 Boston, MA - The Sinclair

11/02 Washington, D.C. - Union Stage

11/04 Toronto, ON - The Drake Underground

11/06 Chicago, IL - Subterranean

11/09 Denver, CO - Meow Wolf Denver

11/12 Seattle, WA - Chop Suey

11/13 Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

11/16 San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop

11/17 Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex

11/19 San Diego, CA - Voodoo Room