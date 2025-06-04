After premiering at this year's Sundance Film Festival in January, a new Jeff Buckley documentary acquired by Magnolia Pictures will get a theatrical run starting later this summer, followed by an HBO premiere as part of the network's Music Box series.

Directed by Oscar nominee Amy Berg (Phoenix Rising, West of Memphis, Deliver Us from Evil), It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley heads to theatres on August 8, and will be available to stream via HBO in the winter.

As you'd expect, the movie traces the life of the artist, who died suddenly in 1997 at age 30, less than three years after releasing his beloved debut studio album Grace.

According to the synopsis, Buckley's story is "told through never-before-seen footage from Buckley's archives and intimate accounts from his mother Mary Guibert, former partners Rebecca Moore and Joan Wasser, Jeff's former bandmates, including Michael Tinghe and Parker Kindred, and luminaries like Ben Harper and Aimee Mann," illuminating "one of modern music's most influential and enigmatic figures."

"I've spent practically my entire career trying to make this film which takes a very intimate look at one of the greatest singers and songwriters of all time," Berg said in a press release. "I'm so excited Magnolia and HBO have come on board to share this film with the world and give old fans and new audiences a chance to experience Jeff from this unique vantage point. I couldn't imagine a better team to roll this into the world!"