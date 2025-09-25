JD McPherson is bringing his 2018 Christmas album SOCKS on the road once more for a tour of North America this December.

SOCKS: A Rock n' Roll Christmas kicks off in Louisville on December 4, with dates throughout the East Coast and Midwest. On December 14, after a pair of New York dates, McPherson will head to Toronto to Lee's Palace for a show. From there, things resume stateside, concluding a few days later in Minneapolis. Tickets go on sale tomorrow (September 26) at 10 a.m. local time.

"I've always loved Christmas music," McPherson said of SOCKS upon its release, "especially popular Christmas music from the 1940s and '50s. There's something classic about that sound. Something that keeps you coming back, year after year."

Check out the dates below, and head to Concert Central for more Canadian show listings.

JD McPherson 2025 Tour Dates:

12/04 Louisville, KY - Headliners

12/05 Nashville, TN - Basement East

12/06 Asheville, NC - Grey Eagle

12/07 Atlanta, GA - The Earl

12/09 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

12/10 Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

12/11 Wilmington, DE - Arden Gild Hall

12/12 New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

12/13 Rochester, NY - Temple Theatre

12/14 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

12/16 Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Music Hall

12/17 Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

12/19 Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

12/20 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue