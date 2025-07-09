Melina Duterte's indie rock project Jay Som has been on a bit of a break since 2019's excellent sophomore album Anak Ko, but she's remained busy in the interim, releasing music alongside Palehound's El Kempner as Bachelor, hopping on the I Saw the TV Glow soundtrack, producing alongside illumnati hotties, and teaming up with the likes of Troye Sivan, Lala Lala, Bombay Bicycle Club and Living Hour.

That spirit of collaboration extends to her newly announced album Belong, which is due October 10 through Polyvinyl Records. Having written, composed, performed, produced, engineered and mixed the record herself, Duterte sought input from Joao Gonzalez, Mal Hauser, Steph Marziano and Kyle Pulley, as well as vocal contributions from Hayley Williams of Paramore, Lexi Vega of Mini Trees, and Jim Adkins of Jimmy Eat World.

"When you try something for the first time, you're always going to hold some type of fear, but I had to come to terms with the fact that I had to let go of some control," Duterte explained. "This record is essentially still me, but a lot of choices were made by friends who helped me, because I trusted them."

Adkins's contribution can be heard today with new single "Float," which sees the coalescence of Duterte's The O.C. soundtrack faves — Imogen Heap, Bloc Party, Death Cab for Cutie, etc.

"This song is about desperately trying to hold on to past versions of yourself for self-preservation," Duterte shared. "The fear of the unknown is so overwhelming that sometimes the best solution is to sit with it instead of fighting or running from it."

Adkins added, "Melina is an absolute professional in all aspects of music creation. I am honoured she had space in her vision for me to contribute. And it was a lot of fun to work on. Great song!"

Watch the Nina Ljeti-directed music video below, where you can also watch a visualizer for "A Million Reasons Why." According to press notes, the references to Jimmy Eat World's iconic "The Middle" music video are "serendipitous."

Jay Som will head out on tour later this month, hitting Vancouver for a pair of dates (August 12 and 13) supporting Lucy Dacus along the way. Further Canadian stops have yet to be announced. See the schedule below.







Belong:

1. Cards on the Table

2. Float (feat. Jim Adkins)

3. What You Need

4. Appointments

5. Drop A

6. Past Lives (feat. Hayley Williams)

7. D.H.

8. Casino Stars

9. Meander/Sprouting Wings

10. A Million Reasons Why

11. Want It All

Jay Som 2025 Tour Dates:

07/25 Philadelphia, PA - FDR Park %#

07/26 Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! #

07/27 Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater #

07/29 Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre #

07/30 Lewiston, NY - Artpark Mainstage Theater #

08/02 Shelburne, VT - The Green at Shelburne Museum #

08/08 Troutdale, OR - Edgefield Amphitheater #

08/09 Boise, ID - Morrison Center #

08/10 Carnation, WA - Remlinger Farms #

08/12 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre #

08/13 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre #

08/16 Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre #

10/31–11/01 Amsterdam, Netherlands - London Calling Paradiso

11/03 Berlin, Germany - Kantine am Berghain

11/06 Brussels, Belgium - Botanique, Rotonde

11/05 Paris, France - Pitchfork Paris Le Trabendo

11/08 London, UK - Pitchfork London

11/23 Los Angeles, CA - El Rey

12/02 Austin, TX - The Parish

12/03 Dallas, TX - Club Dada

12/05 Atlanta, GA - Aisle 5

12/08 Washington, D.C. - Atlantis

12/09 Philadelphia, PA - Foundry

12/11 New York, NY - Warsaw

12/12 Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall

12/13 Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

12/14 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

% with Hop Along

# with Lucy Dacus