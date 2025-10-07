8

It's been six long years since California native and multi-instrumentalist Melina Duterte released new material as Jay Som. In the interim, we've swapped Swiftie friendship bracelets, filled up on viral TikTok dances and taken in too many risqué "Juno" poses to count. The landscape of modern pop music has become defined by multi-million PR campaigns, social media gimmicks and high-octane live performances — which is all fine and well, but where did all the bedroom pop go?

Jay Som returns with her third full-length album just in time. Belong is a shimmering follow-up to 2019's Anak Ko, and sees Jay Som open up her circle to new collaborators in exciting ways. This particular bedroom, it seems, has bunk beds occupied by creatives Joao Gonzalez (of Soft Glas), Mal Hauser (collaborator to Mk.gee and illuminati hotties), as well as producers Steph Marziano and Kyle Pulley. Oh, and sometimes Hayley Williams (Paramore) and Jim Adkins (Jimmy Eat World) come over to sing.

While Duterte already writes and records all the music for Jay Som, she's used the past six years to hone her skills behind-the-scenes including, investing in new gear and online tutorials to learn more about sound engineering. Safe to say it's paid off — Duterte has had recent producing credits on the Grammy-winning boygenius album the record and Lucy Dacus's latest, Forever Is a Feeling.

She's also collaborated with the likes of Troye Sivan, beabadoobee, Bombay Bicycle Club, Lala Lala and Living Hour, in addition to contributing to the soundtrack for cult hit I Saw the TV Glow. These experiences have not only expanded Duterte's artistic community within L.A. and beyond, but evidently given her a freeing confidence to trust others with her vision.

The result is Belong — a beautifully intimate album that explores the interplay between "supercharged power pop hits and hazy ballads" and "electronic curiosities and lighters-up anthems," according to press notes. It opens with a three-track run that has to be one of the best of 2025: "Cards on the Table," "Float" and "What You Need," back-to-back-to-back instant earworms layered with delicate complexity while still packing a punch.

Interestingly, the LP also ends with a three-track run of electronic vignettes that highlight Duterte's experimental side, with "A Million Reasons Why" feeling like a long-lost cousin to "Nikes" by Frank Ocean. In this way, Belong is instantly nostalgic yet avant-garde, playing off of beloved emotional touchstones — including millennial-era lightning rods Williams ("Past Lives") and Adkins ("Float") — while creating new ones.

That being said, Jay Som still always finds a way to anchor everything firmly in the present. Her lyricism is heartfelt, earnest and vulnerable; she's laying her cards on the table as a 31-year-old artist whose oeuvre has spanned from her bedroom to the studios of some of today's biggest stars, and she's right at home in either setting.

Belong is a welcome addition to Jay Som's discography, and will undoubtedly solidify her reputation as your favourite pop singer's favourite pop singer. She weaves emotive soundscapes entirely by design, and it's nice to see her enrich her solo project by expanding its boundaries and inviting new voices into the fold. Jay Som proves that, like bigger and bolder contemporary pop acts, bedroom pop also has room to grow and take up more space.