It's the most wonderful time of the year! Jason Collett is back to host the Basement Revue for another season at Paradise Theatre, with surprise performances and literary variety programming scheduled for December 4, 11, 18, 23 and 30.

With Collett hosting alongside writer Emma Healey, this year's guest curator is Cadence Weapon, who will also host his own show on December 11. The rapper and author born Rollie Pemberton will aid in hand-selecting the secret lineup.

"As an author and a musician, curating a night at the Basement Revue feels like a perfect fit," said Pemberton. "I'm looking forward to putting on an unforgettable night of boundary-pushing entertainment!"

Past iterations have included appearances by Anne Waldman, Canisia Lubrin, Daniel Lanois, Tanya Tagaq, Gord Downie, Rufus Wainwright, Marina Abramovic, Lee Maracle, Bahamas, Shad, Dennis Lee, Hal Wilner, CAConrad, Weaves, k-os and more.

Tickets are on sale now via Paradise Theatre's website.