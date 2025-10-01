Jane Inc. is gearing up for the release of A RUPTURE A CANYON A BIRTH, and the Toronto artist born Carlyn Bezic will bring her solo project on tour this winter in support of it.

The jaunt will start with a show at Toronto's Baby G on December 12, before breaking for the holidays. The tour will pick back up January 22 in Saskatoon at the Handsome Daughter. From there, Bezic will hit up Amigos Cantina in Winnipeg on January 23 and Rocky Mountain Icehouse in Edmonton on January 25. After another break, the tour will resume in Montreal on February 13, with the venue to be determined.

After Montreal, the US leg of the tour will commence on February 19 in Kingston, NY. Jane Inc. will stop in Brooklyn, Philadelphia and Seattle, before terminating at Permanent Records Roadhouse in Los Angeles on March 21.

Tickets for most shows are on sale now. More information can be found on Jane Inc.'s website. Check out the full run of tour dates, and today's single "what if" below.



Jane Inc. 2025–2026 Tour Dates:

12/12 Toronto, ON - The Baby G

01/22 Saskatoon, SK - Amigos Cantina

01/23 Winnipeg, MB -The Handsome Daughter

01/25 Edmonton, AB - Rocky Mountain Icehouse

02/13 Montreal, QC - TBA

02/19 Kingston, NY - Tubby's

02/20 Brooklyn, NY - Public Records

02/22 Philadelphia, PA - Silk City

03/17 Seattle, WA - The Black Lodge

03/21 Los Angeles, CA - Permanent Records Roadhouse