Fresh off the release of her acclaimed debut solo album, THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY!, former Little Mix member JADE has now announced a North American headline tour in support for the project. The trek will bring her to Canada for concerts in Vancouver, Montreal and Toronto early next year.

The North American leg of the British pop star's itinerary kicks off on February 2 in Los Angeles, CA. She'll make her first venture to Canada to play Vancouver's Vogue Theatre on February 7, then weaving her way back through the US before completing the tour's penultimate and final stops back on Canadian turf with scheduled gigs at Montreal's MTELUS (February 21) and Toronto's History (February 23).

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (September 26), following presales on Thursday (September 25) at 10 a.m. local in select markets. Check out the full North American itinerary below, as well as Concert Central for more upcoming Canadian shows.

JADE 2026 Tour Dates:

02/02 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

02/03 San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

02/05 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

02/06 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

02/07 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

02/10 Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

02/12 Chicago, IL - House of Blues Chicago

02/15 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

02/16 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

02/18 Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues Boston

02/19 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

02/21 Montreal, QC - MTELUS

02/23 Toronto, ON - History