In the midst of accompanying Marren Morris on tour this fall, Canadian singer-songwriter Jade LeMac has announced her own headlining venture that will take her across Canada next January.

The It's Always at Night Tour, named after her forthcoming EP that is set to arrive November 7, begins early next year in Victoria on January 17, and LeMac will play a hometown show at Vancouver's Hollywood Theatre a day later. The tour will take her across Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec in the following days, and will eventually end on January 31 at Toronto's Opera House.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (September 26) at 10 a.m. ET following presales beginning tomorrow (September 23) at 10 a.m. local time. See the itinerary below, and head over to Concert Central for more Canadian concert listings.



Jade LeMac 2026 Tour Dates:

01/17 Victoria, BC - Capital Ballroom

01/18 Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre

01/20 Calgary, AB - Commonwealth Bar & Stage

01/21 Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall

01/22 Saskatoon, SK - Louis' Pub

01/24 Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre

01/28 Ottawa, ON - Algonquin Commons Theatre

01/29 Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre

01/31 Toronto, ON - The Opera House