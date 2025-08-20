Jack White has some more words to share against "fucking fascist" Donald Trump, whom he has repeatedly spoken out against, as well as his associates. This time, in a recent post to his Instagram, White has gone after Trump's "disgusting" Oval Office decorations.

UPDATE (8/20, 2:47 p.m. ET): White has responded to the White House's statement, sharing a gallery post to Instagram with photos of Trump's many gaudy photo ops, as well as a Teddy Roosevelt quote in the caption and statement of his own that claps back at the administration and the POTUS's many political sins. He also says that Trump "is masquerading as a human being." See the post below.



UPDATE (8/20, 2:03 p.m. ET): The White House has responded, with Communications Director Steven Cheung writing [via The Daily Beast], "Jack White is a washed up, has-been loser posting drivel on social media because he clearly has ample time on his hands due to his stalled career… It's apparent he's been masquerading as a real artist, because he fails to appreciate, and quite frankly disrespects, the splendor and significance of the Oval Office inside of 'The People's House.'"

"Look at how disgusting trump has transformed the historic White House," White wrote in an Instagram caption, sharing a photo of Trump meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in the Oval Office. "It's now a vulgar, gold leafed and gaudy, professional wrestler's dressing room. Can't wait for the UFC match on the front lawn too, he's almost fully achieved the movie 'Idiocracy.'" For the uninitiated, Idiocracy is Mike Judge's 2006 satire about a man who awakens from a 500-year hibernation to discover that everyone is stupid. A pretty accurate comparison if you ask me!

White continued, "Look at his disgusting taste, would you even buy a used car from this conman, let alone give him the nuclear codes? A gold plated trump bible would look perfect up on that mantle with a pair of trump shoes on either side wouldn't it? What an embarrassment to American history." Referring to Zelenskyy, White added, "Also pictured in this photograph, a REAL leader of a nation in a black suit."

See White's post below.