It's the end of an era: longtime smartphone naysayer Jack White celebrated his 50th birthday yesterday (July 9) by getting his first-ever cellphone.

White shared the big news on Instagram, posting a series of his photos of himself holding a new phone given to him by his wife, Olivia Jean. "I am now the reluctant owner of a cellular telephone for the first time in my life," he wrote on Instagram. "I've been saying that my days were numbered for years, can't listen to my music in my car, can't park at a parking lot by myself because of QR codes, etc. etc. and I guess Olivia decided to be kind and put me (and all my loved ones) out of my misery! I thought if I could make it to 50 years old at least without ever having one that I could be proud of myself, and I am."

This is a slightly curious development, since we were under the impression that White already had a cellphone. Back in 2022, he told CBC, "I listen to music through an iPhone and through an iPad, constantly digital streaming all day long."

In the years since then, he's become a prolific Instagram user. Maybe he's been getting an assistant to make posts about how Kanye is a fascist?