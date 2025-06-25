Jack White has announced a new book compiling his lyrics and other writing. Jack White Collected Lyrics and Selected Writing Volume 1 will be published through Third Man Books on October 21.

The anthology brings together lyrics from White's solo work, plus his songs with the Raconteurs, the Dead Weather and various collabs. It also has additional poems and writing from the musician, including essays penned specifically for this book on subjects such as music, art, politics and more.

The book was edited by Third Man archivist Ben Blackwell. It includes new essays from Blackwell, Pulitzer-nominated poet Adrian Matejka, and writer/filmmaker dream hampton.

Collected Lyrics and Selected Writing is available to pre-order from Third Man's online store. This follows The White Stripes Complete Lyrics from 2023.