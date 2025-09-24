The opening line of Exclaim!'s review of Robyn's last album, 2018's Honey, refers to eight years being something of an eternity to take between albums in pop music. That's how long she took to release the follow-up to 2010's Body Talk, and we're now coming up on seven years since Honey — but another new record from the Swedish singer-songwriter and producer seems like it's on the way.

Robyn's longtime collaborator Klas Åhlund appeared on an episode of producer Per Normark's podcast, Normark Pod, last week. As per Stereogum's translation of a quote from Gaffa.se, Åhlund said about 50 minutes into the conversation that he had "just finished a new Robyn album that's coming out. Super exciting! Very proud of it."

For what it's worth, Åhlund is apparently also working on projects with Weezer and Show Me the Body, which also sound super exciting. But nothing's more exciting than Robyn!

While the pop star isn't really one to do extensive teasing to kick off an album rollout, she hasn't necessarily been as absent from the public eye over the past year or so: in 2024, she obviously appeared on Charli XCX's Brat and it's completely different but also still brat remix album (and recently attended Charli and George Daniel's second wedding), as well as on Jamie xx's "Life." This year, Robyn has made onstage appearances with David Byrne at the SNL 50 concert, Gracie Abrams at Lollapalooza, and Jamie xx in Copenhagen.