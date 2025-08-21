Isabella Lovestory dropped sophomore album Vanity back in June, and now she's taking it across the globe on the aptly named Vanity World Tour, which includes a pair of Canadian stops.

The run kicks off in Miami early next month, and will bring the artists mostly through the US until mid-October. During that stretch, she'll perform shows at Toronto's Garrison (September 24) and Montreal's Piccolo Rialto (September 26). Late October and into November will see her galavanting across Europe and the UK. Tickets are here. You can find more Canadian show listings via Exclaim!'s Concert Central.

Today, she's shared a new music video for album cut "Eurotrash," which you can watch below. Scroll past that for Lovestory's tour itinerary.



Isabella Lovestory 2025 Tour Dates:

09/12 Miami, FL - Club Space The Ground

09/14 Orlando, FL - The Social

09/17 Atlanta, GA - Aisle 5

09/18 Washington, D.C. - The Atlantis

09/21 Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere Hall

09/23 Chicago, IL - Subterranean

09/24 Toronto, ON - The Garrison

09/26 Montreal, QC - Piccolo Rialto

10/07 Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston - Bronze Peacock Room

10/08 San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

10/09 Austin, TX - The Parish

10/11 El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace

10/12 Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

10/14 Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge

10/15 San Diego, CA - Casbah

10/16 Santa Ana, CA - Observatory Constellation Room

10/18 Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex

10/19 San Francisco, CA - Independent

10/26 Lisbon, Portugal - Casa Capitao

10/28 Madrid, Spain - Nazca

10/29 Barcelona, Spain - La Nau

10/31 Turin, Italy - Club to Club

11/01 Paris, France - Bellevilloise

11/02 Cologne, Germany - die Garagen

11/04 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Bitterzoet

11/05 Brussels, Belgium - Botanique

11/07 London, UK - XOYO

11/09 Hamburg, Germany - Bahnhof Pauli

11/12 Copenhagen, Denmark - Small VEGA

11/13 Berlin, Germany - Schwuz

11/15 Bern, Switzerland - United Queer Feminist Festival at Reitschule

11/17 Warsaw, Poland - Hydrozagadka