Isabella Lovestory dropped sophomore album Vanity back in June, and now she's taking it across the globe on the aptly named Vanity World Tour, which includes a pair of Canadian stops.
The run kicks off in Miami early next month, and will bring the artists mostly through the US until mid-October. During that stretch, she'll perform shows at Toronto's Garrison (September 24) and Montreal's Piccolo Rialto (September 26). Late October and into November will see her galavanting across Europe and the UK. Tickets are here. You can find more Canadian show listings via Exclaim!'s Concert Central.
Today, she's shared a new music video for album cut "Eurotrash," which you can watch below. Scroll past that for Lovestory's tour itinerary.
Isabella Lovestory 2025 Tour Dates:
09/12 Miami, FL - Club Space The Ground
09/14 Orlando, FL - The Social
09/17 Atlanta, GA - Aisle 5
09/18 Washington, D.C. - The Atlantis
09/21 Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere Hall
09/23 Chicago, IL - Subterranean
09/24 Toronto, ON - The Garrison
09/26 Montreal, QC - Piccolo Rialto
10/07 Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston - Bronze Peacock Room
10/08 San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
10/09 Austin, TX - The Parish
10/11 El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace
10/12 Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad
10/14 Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge
10/15 San Diego, CA - Casbah
10/16 Santa Ana, CA - Observatory Constellation Room
10/18 Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex
10/19 San Francisco, CA - Independent
10/26 Lisbon, Portugal - Casa Capitao
10/28 Madrid, Spain - Nazca
10/29 Barcelona, Spain - La Nau
10/31 Turin, Italy - Club to Club
11/01 Paris, France - Bellevilloise
11/02 Cologne, Germany - die Garagen
11/04 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Bitterzoet
11/05 Brussels, Belgium - Botanique
11/07 London, UK - XOYO
11/09 Hamburg, Germany - Bahnhof Pauli
11/12 Copenhagen, Denmark - Small VEGA
11/13 Berlin, Germany - Schwuz
11/15 Bern, Switzerland - United Queer Feminist Festival at Reitschule
11/17 Warsaw, Poland - Hydrozagadka