Have you been wondering why you're spotting an unusually high amount of moustachioed men donning Broken Social Scene T-shirts lined up and down Mile End? The answer is simple: POP Montreal is back for another year of programming.

Starting my night at glamorous Rialto Hall, I nearly fist-fought a hoard of septum piercings to get a good look at New York-based paranoia-pop project Chanel Beads. Once in, I was hypnotized by their velvety downtempo melodies and digitally-treated analogue instrumentation.

Photo: Chanel Beads by Charles Antoine Marcotte

While technically a solo project, lead luller Shane Lavers was joined on stage by Zachary Paul on electric violin and Maya McGrory on vocals and guitar. Their sold-out stop at POP was one of 16 North American dates touring 2024's acclaimed debut Your Day Will Come, as well as a handful of unreleased tunes. Opened by local dream-folk artist Una Rose and Berlin-based microtonal mystic Jules Reidy, Chanel Beads offered an (obstructed) glimpse into their melancholic world of MP3 rips and hollow, haunting loops.

After a smoke break, I headed downstairs to Piccolo Rialto to witness Isabella Lovestory, the character dreamt up by Isabella Rodriguez Rivera, who is functionally the personification of a John Waters movie.

It would be irresponsible to claim Lovestory is based in Montreal; though she moved to the city for art school in the 2010s, she's become an international icon, fresh off a performance at Primavera Sound and getting ready to embark on her first world tour. It would also be irresponsible to claim Lovestory falls into a specific genre, as she delivers digitally-drenched bangers in English, French and Spanish across neoperreo, electropop and alternative R&B, all without skipping a beat.

Photo: Isabella Lovestory by Charles Antoine Marcotte

Rather than sporting a uniform, Lovestory's signature look is, in a word, eclectic. Akin to her sound, the Honduran DIY pop star visually experiments with rebelliousness, sensuality and exaggeration. Case in point: at one moment during the set, blow-up unicorns started grinding on each other while DJ ali rq pretended to take a call on stage.

Mimicking their favourite "Fashion Freak," a handful of diehard fans showed up awash in sequinned heels, sparkly skirts, clashing patterns and general opulence. Joined by Montreal's cybernetic neoperreo staple Jashim and dancehall artist Lexxicon, Lovestory gave us lollipop fierceness with a cherry on top. "Who's feeling… vain tonight?" a cheeky voice asked, referring the artist's latest record, Vanity. I am! I am!

The — please forgive me for using this word — juxtaposition between Chanel Beads' cryptic minimalism and Lovestory's straightforward campiness felt like delightful whiplash. In all their stylish glory, both acts delivered a lavish show for established fans, while no doubt gaining new admirers in the process.