Hours ahead of sharing a new single, Isabel LaRosa has mapped out a headlining tour of North America.
In April and May, the emergent alt-pop artist will embark on the Psychopomp tour, performing 21 shows on the continent.
Two of those dates come in Canada. LaRosa will play Toronto's Danforth Music Hall on May 4, ahead of taking the stage at Montreal's Le Studio TD the following evening (May 5).
Find the complete tour itinerary below. News of the trek arrives ahead of LaRosa sharing new single "Home," due to arrive this evening.
Tickets go on sale to the general public February 18 at 10 a.m. local time, following additional presales running throughout the week. Further ticket and VIP details for all dates can be found via LaRosa's official website.
Isabel LaRosa 2025 Tour Dates:
04/18 San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park
04/19 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
04/21 Dallas, TX – Echo Lounge & Music Hall
04/23 Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston
04/26 Austin, TX – Empire Garage
04/28 Nashville, TN – The Basement East
04/30 Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando
05/01 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade - Hell
05/04 Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
05/05 Montreal, QC – Le Studio TD
05/07 Detroit, MI – Shelter
05/08 Washington, D.C. – The Howard
05/09 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
05/13 Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre
05/14 Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theatre
05/16 Denver, CO – Marquis
05/17 Salt Lake City, UT – The Grand @ The Complex
05/19 Seattle, WA – Neumos
05/20 Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater
05/22 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
05/23 Los Angeles, CA – Belasco Theatre