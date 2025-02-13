Hours ahead of sharing a new single, Isabel LaRosa has mapped out a headlining tour of North America.

In April and May, the emergent alt-pop artist will embark on the Psychopomp tour, performing 21 shows on the continent.

Two of those dates come in Canada. LaRosa will play Toronto's Danforth Music Hall on May 4, ahead of taking the stage at Montreal's Le Studio TD the following evening (May 5).

Find the complete tour itinerary below. News of the trek arrives ahead of LaRosa sharing new single "Home," due to arrive this evening.

Tickets go on sale to the general public February 18 at 10 a.m. local time, following additional presales running throughout the week. Further ticket and VIP details for all dates can be found via LaRosa's official website.

Isabel LaRosa 2025 Tour Dates:

04/18 San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

04/19 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

04/21 Dallas, TX – Echo Lounge & Music Hall

04/23 Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston

04/26 Austin, TX – Empire Garage

04/28 Nashville, TN – The Basement East

04/30 Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando

05/01 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade - Hell

05/04 Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

05/05 Montreal, QC – Le Studio TD

05/07 Detroit, MI – Shelter

05/08 Washington, D.C. – The Howard

05/09 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

05/13 Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre

05/14 Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theatre

05/16 Denver, CO – Marquis

05/17 Salt Lake City, UT – The Grand @ The Complex

05/19 Seattle, WA – Neumos

05/20 Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater

05/22 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

05/23 Los Angeles, CA – Belasco Theatre