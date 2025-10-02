Happy The Life of a Showgirl Eve, if you're into celebrating that sort of thing. Though the leaks for this record haven't been as detrimental as the full-album spill of The Tortured Poet's Department, some revealed lyrics to one of the album's songs have people wondering if Taylor Swift has penned a Charli XCX diss track.

A fuzzy photo of the lyric sheet for "Actually Romantic" has been making the rounds online, and fans are speculating that it could serve as a response to the BRAT track "Sympathy Is a Knife." The first few lyrics of the song, written by Swift, Max Martin and Shellback, supposedly read, "I heard you call me 'Boring Barbie' when the coke's got you brave / High-fived my ex and then you said you're glad he ghosted me."

Considering Charli's reputation as a party girl and the snow-tinged lyrics of "365" — and her friendship with Swift's ex Matty Healy — "Actually Romantic" certainly seems like a not-so-subtle dig. The rest of the lyrics essentially convey that the subject of the track is such a hater, it horseshoes back around to being romantic.

Though the title of the track seems to reference Charli's "Everything Is Romantic," some are saying Swift's song could be a response to "Sympathy Is a Knife" since it's long been speculated to be about the megastar. Though it's mostly a song about her own insecurity, lines about seeing her "backstage at my boyfriend's show" and hoping they "break up quick" seem to reference how Charli's husband George Daniel is in the 1975 with Healy. "Sympathy Is a Knife" isn't really a diss track, and perhaps the self-proclaimed "English teacher" should know that, but oh well.