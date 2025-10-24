When Turnstile named their latest record NEVER ENOUGH, they almost certainly weren't referring to quantities of pepper spray in the hands of law enforcement. Nonetheless, a concertgoer at the band's show in Richmond, NC, last Wednesday (September 24) ended up getting pepper sprayed by event security, which was handled by the Richmond City Sheriff's Office — and an investigation has now been launched into the incident.

UPDATE (10/24, 9:48 a.m. ET): Exactly a month after the incident, new details have emerged based on body cam footage obtained by CBS 6. It's been revealed that the victim was 15 years old, and is thus blurred out in said footage because he's a minor.

"I got shot with, like — I thought it was a beer or something, because people were going crazy the whole time," the teen said to an officer who wasn't involved in the pepper spray incident itself, explaining that he had crowd surfed to the front row like many other people were doing at Turnstile's encouragement. "My face started burning. I couldn't see anything, and then I went off to the side, yelled 'pepper spray,' because that's what I thought it was, and it ended up being that."

In the video, the victim appears out of breath and can be seen pouring water on himself. His father told the officer, "We were towards the back. They were up towards the front for most of the show. And the show ends, and his phone is calling me, and it's the fucking bassist from Turnstile who somehow got his phone and is like trying to get me to where my son is, and I can't fathom why. And then I get there and he is laying in the fetal position, pepper sprayed. I don't understand."

Additional footage shows the band's Franz Lyons and other unidentified people talking to the officer about what happened. "I was playing guitar and I got hit in the face. I'm in the band. There was nothing out of control," said the bassist.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

As CBS 6 News reports, Richmond Sheriff Antionette Irving is investigating the deployment of pepper spray by a deputy when Turnstile urged some of the attendees to come on stage during their encore, "Birds." Fan-shot video footage that has circulated on social media shows one such crowd surfer being sprayed by something in a can, by someone with their back to the stage.

Said footage also shows bassist Franz Lyons covering his eyes with his arm and running to warn vocalist Brendan Yates, miming a spray motion. "I smelled the air getting a little spicy, and then my eyes are watering," an anonymous attendee told CBS 6 News. "I was like, 'Oh crap. It's pepper spray.'"

It's safe to assume concertgoers were encouraged to open up this pit, but a can? This seems like it could've definitely been one of those "say it, don't spray it" situations.