Ichiko Aoba Plots 2026 North American Tour

The Japanese artist performs in Toronto and Montreal next April

Photo: Kodai Kobayashi

BY Megan LaPierrePublished Sep 26, 2025

Supporting her new album Luminescent Creatures, Japanese composer and multi-instrumentalist Ichiko Aoba has announced a brief slate of North American tour dates for next spring, which will bring her to Canada for shows in Toronto and Montreal.

Following dates in Japan, Europe and the UK to kick off 2026, Aoba will make her way to North America starting April 24 in Los Angeles, CA. Shortly thereafter, she'll venture to Canada to perform at Toronto's Massey Hall (April 27) and Montreal's Maisonneuve Theatre (April 28) before completing the itinerary stateside, with things set to wrap up on May 4 in Atlanta, GA.

Tickets go on general sale next Friday (October 3) at 10 a.m. local time, with various presales starting on October 1 in select markets. The artist is set to announce more tour dates soon, but you can check out her current North American itinerary below — as well as more upcoming Canadian shows via Concert Central.

Ichiko Aoba 2026 Tour Dates:

04/24 Los Angeles, CA - Walt Disney Concert Hall #
04/25 San Diego, CA - Balboa Theatre #
04/27 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
04/28 Montreal, QC - Maisonneuve Theatre
05/01 Durham, NC - Carolina Theatre
05/03 Grundy County, TN - The Caverns
05/04 Atlanta, GA - Atlanta Symphony Hall

# with 12 Ensemble and Taro Umebayashi

MusicNewsToursModern CompositionFolk and Country

Tour Dates

April 27, 2026

April 28, 2026

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage