Supporting her new album Luminescent Creatures, Japanese composer and multi-instrumentalist Ichiko Aoba has announced a brief slate of North American tour dates for next spring, which will bring her to Canada for shows in Toronto and Montreal.

Following dates in Japan, Europe and the UK to kick off 2026, Aoba will make her way to North America starting April 24 in Los Angeles, CA. Shortly thereafter, she'll venture to Canada to perform at Toronto's Massey Hall (April 27) and Montreal's Maisonneuve Theatre (April 28) before completing the itinerary stateside, with things set to wrap up on May 4 in Atlanta, GA.

Tickets go on general sale next Friday (October 3) at 10 a.m. local time, with various presales starting on October 1 in select markets. The artist is set to announce more tour dates soon, but you can check out her current North American itinerary below — as well as more upcoming Canadian shows via Concert Central.

Ichiko Aoba 2026 Tour Dates:

04/24 Los Angeles, CA - Walt Disney Concert Hall #

04/25 San Diego, CA - Balboa Theatre #

04/27 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

04/28 Montreal, QC - Maisonneuve Theatre

05/01 Durham, NC - Carolina Theatre

05/03 Grundy County, TN - The Caverns

05/04 Atlanta, GA - Atlanta Symphony Hall

# with 12 Ensemble and Taro Umebayashi