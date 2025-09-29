Nineties indie cult heroes Hum have announced their return to the stage after a six-year absence and the death of their longtime drummer Bryan St. Pere in 2021.

Marking their first appearance since 2019's Dia De Los Deftones festival and the surprise release of their fourth record Inlet in 2020, Hum — joined by Jason Gerken on drums — will co-headline all five stops of SLIDE AWAY Festival's upcoming 2026 edition alongside Nothing and Chapterhouse.

The festival will run across three different weekends at three historic venues in Brooklyn (May 15–16), Chicago (May 23), and Los Angeles (May 29–30) next spring, and will also include different supporting acts at each date. You can purchase tickets now using the code SLIDE26.

In a statement shared to Hum's Instagram, the band wrote, "Hum is happy to announce we'll be playing a few shows in 2026 as part of the Slide Away Festival. We'll be playing all dates of the festival in Brooklyn, Chicago, and Los Angeles. We don't have anything more planned, but are excited to fire up the machine once again with our brother in arms, Jason Gerken, behind the drums. We hope you'll come and join us at these shows. Thanks again for all your kindness and support over the years."

See their post below.