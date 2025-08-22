Following in the footsteps of Godspeed You! Black Emperor, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Xiu Xiu, Deerhoof and more, Hotline TNT are the latest band to join in on the recent Spotify exodus.

In a statement posted to Instagram, bandleader Will Anderson shared, "We are leaving the Spotify streaming service. The company that bills itself as the steward of all recorded music has proven beyond the shadow of a doubt that it does not align with the band's values in any way. A cooler world is possible." It can be assumed that this decision is also in response to CEO Daniel Ek's investment in an AI military weapons company.

In the same Instagram post, the band have also announced an upcoming 24-hour livestream taking place on Twitch, YouTube and Instagram on September 5 at noon ET. They will aim to sell 500 copies of their newest record Raspberry Moon via Bandcamp while talking to artists, journalists, and record store owners about their favourite new music, sources for discovery, their feelings about Spotify and more.

As of publication, Hotline TNT's 2023 Audiotree Live session is the only music available to stream on their Spotify profile. Hotline TNT will perform in Toronto tomorrow at Longboat Hall and in Montreal the day after.

