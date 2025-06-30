Ebonnie Rowe, the founder of the artist development program Honey Jam, has been appointed to the Order of Canada.

Today, the Office of the Governor General appointed 83 people to the Order of Canada, including Rowe. The announcement notes that Rowe "has been shaping the Canadian music industry for 30 years by supporting emerging female artists through her non-profit multicultural, multi-genre development program. An esteemed mentor in her field, she provides artists with performance and educational opportunities, as well as a safe space to be vulnerable and build confidence."

Rowe said in a statement about her appointment, "I don't know if I can accurately put into words what it means to be recognized nationally with this prestigious honour. My heart is full and I'm so grateful. It's a very overwhelming and humbling experience that I never imagined and a validation that the decades of hard work were seen and appreciated."

This year, Honey Jam is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a concert at Massey Hall on July 30. Find details about the concert here.

Other music figures appointed to the Order of Canada this year include harmonica player Mike Stevens, baroque music educator Michel Cardin, Czech music ambassador Miloš J. Krajny, bluesman Gilbert Donald Walsh and Grammy-winning producer Greg Wells.