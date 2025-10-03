As you may have heard, Scarborough-born R&B artist Daniel Caesar took to social media on Saturday afternoon (September 27) to ambiguously announce a free concert to fans, vaguely stating, "Toronto, Trinity Bellwoods, five o'clock," which led to a swarm of fans ultimately congregating for an impromptu performance.



With only three hours' notice, thousands of the artist's fans crowded into the dog bowl at Toronto's Trinity Bellwoods Park to see him perform. The singer-songwriter surprised fans with singing unreleased tracks (including "Baby Blue") off his forthcoming fourth studio album, Son of Spergy, set to be released on October 24 via Republic Records.

Polaris Music Prize short-listed singer-songwriter and poet Mustafa was also present, and sang alongside Caesar.

Attendees later shared footage of the concert in the crowded West End park on social media. See some of those posts below.

Caesar has since performed the pop-up in other cities, including Vancouver and Montreal.