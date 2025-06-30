Here's What's Coming to Netflix Canada in July 2025

Including new instalments of 'Trainwreck,' 'Happy Gilmore 2' and more

Photo courtesy of Netflix

BY Allie GregoryPublished Jun 30, 2025

We made it through June mostly unscathed, and the Netflix groundhog has emerged to share all of July's offerings — though he's evidently seen his shadow.

There's definitely not nothing on offer this month, but you may want to take the opportunity to touch grass anyway. More instalments of the Trainwreck docuseries are coming, though none as enticing as the Rob Ford special; the Happy Girlmore sequel is coming later in the month; and classics like Sideways, Forrest Gump, Dawn of the Dead, Jaws and more will also land on the platform in July. 

Other than that, it's maybe safe to unplug a bit this summer! Check out what's coming up in July at Netflix below, and if you're determined to be a couch potato, maybe check out what's heading to Disney+, Prime Video, Paramount+ and more this month instead. 

July 1

Attack on London: Hunting The 7/7 Bombers
Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel
Cobweb
Heat
Legends of the Fall
Moms' Night Out
Random Hearts
The Roommate
Tom at the Farm

July 2

The Old Guard 2 
Jaws
Tour de France: Unchained: Season 3

July 3

Countdown: Taylor vs. Serrano 
Get Rich or Die Tryin'
The Mummy
The Sandman: Season 2 Volume 1

July 4

All the Sharks 
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

July 5

Forrest Gump
The Summer Hikaru Died

July 7

Suicide Squad
War Dogs

July 8

Better Late Than Single 
Nate Jackson: Super Funny 
Quarterback: Season 2 
Trainwreck: The Real Project X 
What Men Want

July 9

1923: Season 1
Building the Band 
The Gringo Hunters 
IF
Under a Dark Sun
Ziam

July 10

7 Bears
Brick
Leviathan 
Off Road
Sneaky Pete: Seasons 1-3
Too Much

July 11

Aap Jaisa Koi
Almost Cops
Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 
Sideways
Tyler Perry's Madea's Destination Wedding

July 13

WWE Evolution: 2025

July 14

Apocalypse in the Tropics 
SAKAMOTO DAYS: Season 1 Part 2

July 15

Black Hawk Down
Trainwreck: Balloon Boy

July 16

Amy Bradley Is Missing

July 17

Catalog
Community Squad: Season 2 
Dawn of the Dead
The Firm
UNTAMED 
Thanksgiving

July 18

Almost Family
Delirium
I'm Still a Superstar
Superstar
Unbroken
Vir Das: Fool Volume
Wall to Wall

July 19

Justice League

July 22

Trainwreck: P.I. Moms

July 23

Critical: Between Life and Death 
Letters From The Past

July 24

A Normal Woman
Hitmakers
My Melody & Kuromi
The Sandman: Season 2 Volume 2

July 24

Happy Gilmore 2 
Trigger 
The Winning Try
Yesterday

July 29

Dusty Slay: Wet Heat
Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 
WWE: Unreal

July 30

Conversations with a Killer: The Son of Sam Tapes 
Unspeakable Sins

July 31

An Honest Life
Glass Heart 
Leanne 
Marked 
The Sandman: Season 2: Special Episode 

