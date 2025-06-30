We made it through June mostly unscathed, and the Netflix groundhog has emerged to share all of July's offerings — though he's evidently seen his shadow.

There's definitely not nothing on offer this month, but you may want to take the opportunity to touch grass anyway. More instalments of the Trainwreck docuseries are coming, though none as enticing as the Rob Ford special; the Happy Girlmore sequel is coming later in the month; and classics like Sideways, Forrest Gump, Dawn of the Dead, Jaws and more will also land on the platform in July.

Other than that, it's maybe safe to unplug a bit this summer! Check out what's coming up in July at Netflix below, and if you're determined to be a couch potato, maybe check out what's heading to Disney+, Prime Video, Paramount+ and more this month instead.

July 1

Attack on London: Hunting The 7/7 Bombers

Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel

Cobweb

Heat

Legends of the Fall

Moms' Night Out

Random Hearts

The Roommate

Tom at the Farm

July 2

The Old Guard 2

Jaws

Tour de France: Unchained: Season 3

July 3

Countdown: Taylor vs. Serrano

Get Rich or Die Tryin'

The Mummy

The Sandman: Season 2 Volume 1

July 4

All the Sharks

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

July 5

Forrest Gump

The Summer Hikaru Died

July 7

Suicide Squad

War Dogs

July 8

Better Late Than Single

Nate Jackson: Super Funny

Quarterback: Season 2

Trainwreck: The Real Project X

What Men Want

July 9

1923: Season 1

Building the Band

The Gringo Hunters

IF

Under a Dark Sun

Ziam

July 10

7 Bears

Brick

Leviathan

Off Road

Sneaky Pete: Seasons 1-3

Too Much

July 11

Aap Jaisa Koi

Almost Cops

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3

Sideways

Tyler Perry's Madea's Destination Wedding

July 13

WWE Evolution: 2025

July 14

Apocalypse in the Tropics

SAKAMOTO DAYS: Season 1 Part 2

July 15

Black Hawk Down

Trainwreck: Balloon Boy

July 16

Amy Bradley Is Missing

July 17

Catalog

Community Squad: Season 2

Dawn of the Dead

The Firm

UNTAMED

Thanksgiving

July 18

Almost Family

Delirium

I'm Still a Superstar

Superstar

Unbroken

Vir Das: Fool Volume

Wall to Wall

July 19

Justice League

July 22

Trainwreck: P.I. Moms

July 23

Critical: Between Life and Death

Letters From The Past

July 24

A Normal Woman

Hitmakers

My Melody & Kuromi

The Sandman: Season 2 Volume 2

July 24

Happy Gilmore 2

Trigger

The Winning Try

Yesterday

July 29

Dusty Slay: Wet Heat

Trainwreck: Storm Area 51

WWE: Unreal

July 30

Conversations with a Killer: The Son of Sam Tapes

Unspeakable Sins

July 31

An Honest Life

Glass Heart

Leanne

Marked

The Sandman: Season 2: Special Episode