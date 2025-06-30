We made it through June mostly unscathed, and the Netflix groundhog has emerged to share all of July's offerings — though he's evidently seen his shadow.
There's definitely not nothing on offer this month, but you may want to take the opportunity to touch grass anyway. More instalments of the Trainwreck docuseries are coming, though none as enticing as the Rob Ford special; the Happy Girlmore sequel is coming later in the month; and classics like Sideways, Forrest Gump, Dawn of the Dead, Jaws and more will also land on the platform in July.
Other than that, it's maybe safe to unplug a bit this summer! Check out what's coming up in July at Netflix below, and if you're determined to be a couch potato, maybe check out what's heading to Disney+, Prime Video, Paramount+ and more this month instead.
July 1
Attack on London: Hunting The 7/7 Bombers
Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel
Cobweb
Heat
Legends of the Fall
Moms' Night Out
Random Hearts
The Roommate
Tom at the Farm
July 2
The Old Guard 2
Jaws
Tour de France: Unchained: Season 3
July 3
Countdown: Taylor vs. Serrano
Get Rich or Die Tryin'
The Mummy
The Sandman: Season 2 Volume 1
July 4
All the Sharks
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
July 5
Forrest Gump
The Summer Hikaru Died
July 7
Suicide Squad
War Dogs
July 8
Better Late Than Single
Nate Jackson: Super Funny
Quarterback: Season 2
Trainwreck: The Real Project X
What Men Want
July 9
1923: Season 1
Building the Band
The Gringo Hunters
IF
Under a Dark Sun
Ziam
July 10
7 Bears
Brick
Leviathan
Off Road
Sneaky Pete: Seasons 1-3
Too Much
July 11
Aap Jaisa Koi
Almost Cops
Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3
Sideways
Tyler Perry's Madea's Destination Wedding
July 13
WWE Evolution: 2025
July 14
Apocalypse in the Tropics
SAKAMOTO DAYS: Season 1 Part 2
July 15
Black Hawk Down
Trainwreck: Balloon Boy
July 16
Amy Bradley Is Missing
July 17
Catalog
Community Squad: Season 2
Dawn of the Dead
The Firm
UNTAMED
Thanksgiving
July 18
Almost Family
Delirium
I'm Still a Superstar
Superstar
Unbroken
Vir Das: Fool Volume
Wall to Wall
July 19
Justice League
July 22
Trainwreck: P.I. Moms
July 23
Critical: Between Life and Death
Letters From The Past
July 24
A Normal Woman
Hitmakers
My Melody & Kuromi
The Sandman: Season 2 Volume 2
July 24
Happy Gilmore 2
Trigger
The Winning Try
Yesterday
July 29
Dusty Slay: Wet Heat
Trainwreck: Storm Area 51
WWE: Unreal
July 30
Conversations with a Killer: The Son of Sam Tapes
Unspeakable Sins
July 31
An Honest Life
Glass Heart
Leanne
Marked
The Sandman: Season 2: Special Episode