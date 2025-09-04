Like many young artists do these days, hemlocke springs broke through on TikTok. Her earworm "girlfriend," a previously Staff-Picked single, went on to be included on the 2023 debut EP going...going...GONE!, and had everyone heralding the singer-producer born Isimeme Udu as the second coming of the indie sleaze era, as it has since come to be known. She was compared to everyone from Kate Bush to MGMT, and today, she continues the throwback notions with "the beginning of the end," in which Udu revives the aforementioned 2000s era in the vein of something more akin to Santigold.

Not to be confused with similarly TikTok-popular "End of Beginning" from former Exclaim! cover star Djo, the single finds Udu on the brink, clinging earnestly to stability, pleading with her adversary, "But if you want to make me blow / I wish you would go." Simultaneously resisting and submitting to her vices, the immediacy in her voice is palpable, presented both in its softest and harshest forms. Teased as the first part of a "LaRgEr BoDy Of WoRk," the song — almost scrapped from public existence — will live on as the musician's catalogue as a pivot away from her bubblegum aesthetics toward sober confrontation.

"I wrote this song seven years ago, when I was meeting people in college who didn't grow up religious," Udu explained of the song's inception. "I was meeting people of different sexualities for the first time and questioning the Christian rhetoric that being gay is an abhorrence. It was a very distinct switch from my upbringing, where I was banned from dating or having sleepovers. So this song is me trying to sort all my thoughts and feelings of once being restricted like, 'Can't I have some normalcy?'"

Watch the accompanying video below.