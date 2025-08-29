As the child of teachers, I grew up around a lot of other teachers, and I can't think of a single instance of an English teacher and a gym teacher together — but congratulations to Taylor Swift! Also, congratulations to us, because we're heading into a long weekend, and there's plenty of new Canadian music to soundtrack it.

fanclubwallet previews their sophomore record with the delightful "New Distractions," while Elisapie joins forces with Hologramme to remix her rendition of Blondie's "Heart of Glass." Austra is also back with her first new album in five years, exploring relationship math that's not mathing on lead single "Math Equation."

This week in album releases, we have new full-lengths from Tei Shi, the Beaches (No Hard Feelings), Ron Sexsmith and ThxSoMch, as well as Joseph Shabason and Nicholas Krgovich's collaborative LP with Tenniscoats. Find more albums out today here.

Elsewhere, there's new music from the likes of the Bros. Landreth, the Besnard Lakes, Good Dear Good, Julianna Riolino and John Moran. Start your Labour Day weekend R&R early with The Eh! List below, presented by Mary Brown's Chicken — all Canadian and proud of it!



