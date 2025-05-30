Famous non-Canadian musicians sure have had a lot to say about Canada this week. But what are the actual Canadians saying? Lend your ear to the week's best new Canadian music to be filled with something as close to national pride as what can possibly be attainable at this political moment.

Rochelle Jordan makes her triumphant return with "Crave," while TOPS give us a taste of their first new album in five years with "Chlorine." Kardinal Offishall is leading off his upcoming EP with "LET EM OUT," and Foxwarren celebrate the release of their long-awaited sophomore album 2.

Speaking of album releases, we also have new records from Amy Millan (I Went to Find You), Alicia Moffet, PIQSIQ and SamWoy.

Fortunato Durutti Marinetti likewise has a new collection up his sleeve, announcing Bitter Sweet, Sweet Bitter with lead single "Full of Fire."

May is almost over, and before we know it, we'll be halfway through 2025 somehow — decorate the passing time with The Eh! List below, presented by Mary Brown's Chicken — all Canadian and proud of it!



