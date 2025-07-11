Is it finally clocking to you now? That we're standing on business? Everybody's now left wondering if everything to do with Justin Bieber's public crashout — maybe even the Instagram post when his wife made the cover of Vogue that would have had most of us filing for divorce? — has actually just been a weird promo tactic for his surprise new album, which is obviously called SWAG.

The week's best new Canadian music is likewise downright enterprising this week, with Rochelle Jordan sharing the title track from her highly anticipated third album and Purity Ring previewing their first new album in five years. Shad is also back, while DEBBY FRIDAY continues to build the anticipation for her sophomore LP with the irresistible breakbeat "Bet on Me."

This week in album releases, TOBi blesses our souls with ELEMENTS Vol. 2, and current Exclaim! New Faves Karma Glider unleash their debut record, From the Haze of a Revved Up Youth.

Elsewhere, book a meeting that could be a phone call with new music from Blush, William Prince, Crown Lands, the Hello Crows, Mappe Of, By a Thread, Taylor Janzen and more. Lock in with The Eh! List below, presented by Mary Brown's Chicken — all Canadian and proud of it!



