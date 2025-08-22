Oasis are making their way to Canada for their first reunion tour show in Toronto this Sunday (August 24), and people can hardly contain themselves (or their loved ones' ashes). It's about to be biblical — as is the champagne supernova that is our weekly roundup of the best new Canadian music.

Ouri joins forces with Charlotte Day Wilson, while Kittie celebrate 25 years of their debut with a special re-recording project. Tush are also back — and pushing it to the limit — and Purity Ring continue to preview their upcoming self-titled album with "imanocean."

This week in album releases, we have the latest full-lengths from control freak Mac DeMarco (Guitar), Kathleen Edwards (Billionaire), TOPS (Bury the Key), Three Days Grace, the Planet Smashers and more.

Elsewhere, SHEBAD bring their live dynamism to an Audiotree session. Meanwhile, Carly Rae Jepsen gives us "More" E•MO•TION for its 10th anniversary. There are also fresh tracks from the likes of Alix Fernz, claire rousay, Terra Lightfoot and the Boojums.

Today is gonna be the day that they're gonna throw it back to you, so catch The Eh! List below




