Congratulations on surviving another high-key dystopian week, in which Jimmy Kimmel's show was taken off the air after some incredibly mild comments about the MAGA movement's reaction to Charlie Kirk's death, and Kneecap got officially barred from entering Canada. This is a thing it feels like people say a lot, but freedom of artistic expression seems to be more vital than ever — which brings us to the week's best new Canadian music.

Odonis Odonis are back to preview their first album for Royal Mountain Records, while Magi Merlin puts her spin on IDLES' "POP POP POP." TEKE::TEKE have deluxe-ified 2023's Hagata with a handful of fresh tracks, and Lights teased a similar extension on A6 with new single "EDUCATION."

This week in album releases, we have new LPs from Afternoon Bike Ride (Running with Scissors), Leith Ross (I Can See the Future), Sarah McLachlan, Headstones, Yukon Blonde and more. Elsewhere, Badge Époque Ensemble offshoot Badge Epoch returns and Rich Aucoin announces the beginning of the end of his Synthetic series.

Dig into the bountiful treasure trove with The Eh! List below




