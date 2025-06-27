There's a lot going on right now: Virgin Summer, the last weekend of Pride Month, Sabrina Carpenter getting God's approval on an alternate album cover. Phew! It all kind of just makes you want to kick back and listen to the week's best new Canadian music, doesn't it?

Leith Ross delivers he title track from their upcoming sophomore album, and Haviah Mighty proves she's more than "OK!" as she rolls with the punches. Tei Shi joins forces with Loyal Lobos on "222," while Mac DeMarco ushers in his Guitar era.

This week in album releases, we have new records from Pig Pen, Royale Lynn (BLACK MAGIC), Lammping and Bloodshot Bill, as well as recent Exclaim! New Faves Penny & the Pits. Plus, there's a new EP from Alex Porat.

Elsewhere, a new Joni Mitchell demo emerges from the ether, and Fortunato Durutti Marinetti makes our Staff Picks section with "A Perfect Pair." You should also brace for impact for newly announced LPs incoming from Yukon Blonde, the Besnard Lakes and Rezz.

Make the most of these final days of June with The Eh! List below.




