Sydney Sweeney's bathwater this, Sydney Sweeney's bathwater that — what about the majestically un-swimmable waters of Lake Ontario? We've strayed too far from the light, and the week's best new Canadian music is here to remind us all that the human body is already 60 percent water, strong and free, smelling unmistakably of the sea even though it's fresh.

Speaking of flow, there's a lot of that to be found in the latest offerings from TOBi and Keys N Krates. Meanwhile, Kathleen Edwards is revelling in the wealth of working with Jason Isbell on her upcoming record, and Purity Ring return after a chaste two years without new music.

This week in album releases, we have new records from Mother Mother, Born Ruffians and Nadah El Shazly, as well as a tribute collection to Broken Social Scene's seminal You Forgot It in People.

Elsewhere, Rae Spoon has friends in low places, and the likes of Billianne, Ron Sexsmith, Georgia Harmer, Patrick Watson, Vivek Shraya and Marissa Nadler are all previewing exciting forthcoming LPs.

Contrary to the advice widely circulated by TLC in the '90s, feel free to go chasing waterfalls with The Eh! List below




