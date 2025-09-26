For those of us who are still here, we hope you all had a nice rapture! There were some decently funny memes, although none quite hold a candle to "House of Jealous Lovers" by the Rapture. The artists in our latest crop of the week's best new Canadian music selections are also hoping to have that kind of era-defining longevity.

Katie Tupper returns, eager to make the best of the rest of summer on sticky new single "Tennessee Heat," while Lex Leosis confronts the pitfalls of caretaking and people-pleasing tendencies with "sayso."

This week in new album releases, we have fresh new LPs from Rochelle Jordan, Sloan (Based on the Best Seller), Purity Ring, Cœur de pirate, Patrick Watson, Absolute Losers, the Pack a.d., Cameron Whitcomb and more.

Elsewhere, Boy Golden is looking to make suffering meaningful, Ruby Singh and the Future Ancestors praise the divinity within, and Elisapie gets remixed. Meanwhile, Skinny Dyck reimagines songs from Easygoing, Bahamas preps My Second Last Album, and numerous Toronto artists contribute to a Paper Bag Records compilation.

One hand ties the other with The Eh! List below, presented by Mary Brown's Chicken — all Canadian and proud of it!



