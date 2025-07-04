It's a new month! It's also the one where various countries in North America tend to celebrate themselves — but you know we celebrate the best Canada has to offer in terms of new music every Friday, and today is no exception.

There might be a new Pixar movie called Elio out, but there's also autonomy, the new album from ELIO. Meanwhile, Kathleen Edwards continues to preview Billionaire with the achingly tender "Pine," and Royal Wood leads off Dear John with some seasonally appropriate "Sunshine."

Haleluya Hailu performs "Walmart" for Light Organ's Live at Summerlight Vol 1 EP, while Hayden unlocks the vault to unleash "The Show" in honour of the 20th anniversary of Elk-Lake Serenade. Elsewhere, Joseph Shabason and Nicholas Krgovich team up with Tenniscoats.

All of those goodies and plenty more are yours for the finding with The Eh! List, presented by Mary Brown's Chicken — all Canadian and proud of it!



